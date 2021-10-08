Rupee falls lowest in nearly six months against US dollar, slides past 75 vs USD

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates steady at a record low, as expected, and said accommodative monetary policy was needed due to an uneven economic recovery from pandemic-related shutdowns. The RBI's dovishness dashed expectations of investors hoping it would hint at moving towards policy normalisation like some global central banks, with the rupee shedding 0.4% to hit its lowest since late-April.

