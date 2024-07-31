India steps up push to make rupee a power player, but the road is long
Summary
- The globalization of the rupee found a small mention in the Budget speech. While the rupee has proven to be steady this year, taking it to the global stage will be a long journey.
India's ambition to make the rupee a global player got a renewed push in last week’s Budget speech when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to "promote opportunities" for using the currency for overseas investments. While it shows intent and rising confidence, experts also say that making the rupee go global is a long-haul game with several loops to jump through.