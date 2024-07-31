India steps up push to make rupee a power player, but the road is long

Windows of hope

While the US dollar remains sacrosanct in the world of trade, the goal to give rupee more wings promises economic gains by slashing transaction costs and mitigating forex risks for traders. India has taken tiny steps in facilitating rupee trade with countries including Nepal and Sri Lanka but these account for a minuscule share in India’s as well as global trade. India could take lessons from China, which has managed to make its currency the fourth most active currency for global payments by value, with a share of 4.6% in June 2024,according to latest data from SWIFT, an interbank messaging network.