Why the RBI can only watch while the rupee slides against the dollar

3) Now, let’s look at the excess money in the banking system. This can be gauged from the total amount of money that banks have no use for, and they deposit it with the RBI at the end of the day. This had stood at ₹6.64 trillion as of 1 January. It had fallen to ₹3.8 trillion as of 31 March. This means that banks were lending out more money and hence, depositing a lower amount of money with the RBI. This can be gauged from the fact that the loans outstanding of banks grew much more in the first two months of 2021 than they did during the period April to December 2020.