Rupee likely to fall as hawkish Fed tone hurts Asian currencies2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 09:18 AM IST
With the signals of Fed rate hike in the future, Indian rupee is likely to tumble against the dollar on Thursday
The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers projected that rates would rise more than what markets have priced in.