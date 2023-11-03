‘Rupee may find traction in neighbourhood before going international’
Since July, Bangladesh has begun to settle trade within India in rupee as it attempts to cut its reliance on the dollar
NEW DELHI : India’s plans to internationalize the domestic currency are likely to find traction in its immediate neighbourhood in the first instance, as it works its way through other emerging economies, Exim Bank deputy managing director N Ramesh said. This is because of the absence of a market exchange mechanism for rupee trade in these countries.