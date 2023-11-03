‘Rupee may find traction in neighbourhood before going international’

NEW DELHI :India’s plans to internationalize the domestic currency are likely to find traction in its immediate neighbourhood in the first instance, as it works its way through other emerging economies, Exim Bank deputy managing director N Ramesh said. This is because of the absence of a market exchange mechanism for rupee trade in these countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Recently, rupee trade was enabled between ICICI bank and Bangladeshi banks. Once people (exporters) start feeling more comfortable with dealing with Bangladeshi banks, this will gather steam," he told Mint.

Since July, Bangladesh has begun to settle trade within India in rupees as it attempts to cut its reliance on the dollar.

The Bangladeshi Central Bank has permitted three lenders—Sonali Bank, Eastern Bank and State Bank of India-Bangladesh—to open Vostro accounts with Indian banks.

A Vostro account is a bank account held by a domestic bank on behalf of a foreign bank.

The foreign bank can use its Vostro account to conduct transactions, including forex settlements, cross-border payments and investments in the domestic market.

Ramesh said that while the rupee will be a great currency to settle international trade, it is not freely available in most of India’s trading partners, including in many emerging African economies, which do not have hard currencies of their own.

These countries also lack a proper market exchange mechanism to settle trade in rupee, he said.

"Even South Africa, one of the economically stronger African countries, may not have a direct exchange mechanism for rupees. So, there will be some initial reluctance from importers to use rupees," he said.

“Meanwhile, Indian exporters should start offering the rupee (as a settlement currency) more prominently. This will show if further fine-tuning on the policy front is required," he added.

India is systematically trying to internationalize the rupee with the hope that it will be a hard currency in a decade, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the prime minister’s economic advisory council, told Mint in July.

India plans to make the rupee a hard currency like the Japanese yen, the British pound, the euro, and China's yuan, which are used to settle trade globally.

“We hope that once the Indian rupee has become a hard currency, it will also become a part of the IMF’s SDR (special drawing rights) basket and be held by others as foreign exchange reserves. In turn, this will lower India’s financing costs," Sanyal had told Mint.

Meanwhile, a large chunk of Russian imports to India, including oil, is being paid in rupees, which is largely due to western sanctions against Russia.

However, most of India's exports to Russia are still being settled in other currencies.

“There are limited avenues for surplus money in the Vostro account to be deployed in the Indian economy. We are dealing with an exceptional situation due to various sanctions on Russia," Ramesh added.

