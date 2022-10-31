Rupee on biggest monthly losing streak since 19851 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 04:48 PM IST
The Indian rupee fell 1.8% against the dollar in October, taking its slide for the year to nearly 11%
The Indian rupee fell 1.8% against the dollar in October, taking its slide for the year to nearly 11%
The Indian rupee has declined in each of the ten months this year to notch its biggest losing streak in almost four decades as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy catapulted the dollar to two-decade highs.