Indian rupee today moved higher against US dollar amid some pullback in oil which had surged to a seven-year high in the previous session. The rupee rose to 74.72 against the greenback, higher than the previous close of 74.84. On Tuesday, the rupee had depreciated by 29 paise to close at 74.84 against the US currency, ending its five-day winning run. Analysts had attributed the weakness to selloff in global equities and a spike in crude oil prices after Russia recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and decided to send soldiers.

Oil prices had jumped on Tuesday on worries that western sanctions on Russia could hit energy supplies.Sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan on Tuesday were focused on Russian banks and elites, leading to a pullback in crude prices.

“Despite the sanctions, the risk sentiment is holding up well as sanctions are less aggressive than anticipated. US 10-year yield has bounced back 10 bps from yesterday's lows. Asian equities are trading positive. The Dollar is trading weak against commodity currencies and EM currencies," forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note.

IFA Global expects the rupee to trade in a range of 74.45-74.75 in near term but with a downside bias. Month-end exporter selling is likely to cap upside in US dollar/rupee, it added.

Anand James of Geojit Financial Services sees some consolidation in rupee in near term with downside in USD/INR limited to 74.3.

Further supporting the Indian rupee, domestic stock markets were moderately higher today after a five-day run of losses, with investors closely watching developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications of crude at $97. “If crude sustains at around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance," he added.

Technically, the “USD-INR Spot pair has bounced back from its 200-Daily Moving Average at 74.40 level and if sustains above 74.92 level it could witness a bullish momentum up to 75.09-75.25 levels. Support is at 74.70-74.55 levels," it added.

