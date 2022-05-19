Rupee sinks to all-time low of 77.72/US Dollar

Rupee has slumped 10 paise to close at all-time low of 77.72/US Dollar

On May 19, the rupee continued to fall, falling 10 paise to a new low of 77.72 (provisional) against the US dollar, driven down by a negative trend in domestic equities and continuing foreign fund outflows. The rupee opened lower versus the greenback in the interbank foreign exchange market, at 77.72, and ended the day at 77.72, down 10 paise from its previous close. The rupee hit an intraday low of 77.76 and a high of 77.63 during the trading session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rupee fell 18 paise to settle at 77.6 2 on May 18.

The rupee fell 18 paise to settle at 77.6 2 on May 18.

"Rupee consolidated in a narrow range despite sharp sell-off in domestic and global equities. Dollar also retraced from higher levels after economic numbers released from the US came below estimates," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 103.51.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.87 per cent to $107.07 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,416.30 points or 2.61 per cent lower at 52,792.23, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 430.90 points or 2.65 percent to 15,809.40. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on May 18.

In early trades on May 9, the Indian currency extended its losses against the US dollar, hitting an all-time low of 77.42, pulled down by the strength of the US dollar in the outside market, foreign money outflows, and a drop in local equities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.