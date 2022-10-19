Rupee sinks to new low, slips below 83

Rupee sinks to new low, slips below 833 min read . 11:01 PM IST
- Speculators get caught on the wrong foot as dollar index strengthens
NEW DELHI, MUMBAI :The rupee plunged to a new low of ₹83.02 on Wednesday, down 66 paise or 0.8% from its previous close, as the dollar strengthened, importers scooped up dollars and speculators got caught on the wrong foot.
The dollar index strengthened as a 14-year high for US 10-year bond yields drove demand for the greenback. Demand for dollars, which was rising from Tuesday, intensified on Wednesday. Market participants and observers said the Reserve Bank of India may have stayed away from the forex market on Wednesday. As a result, the rupee weakened throughout the day, ending the day at its lowest point.
The rupee has now slipped from 82 a dollar to 83 in less than a fortnight. Year to date, the local currency has weakened 11.68% against the dollar.
Currency dealers said stop losses for some banks could have been triggered at 82.40, driving the rupee lower. Domestic banks were also buying dollars on behalf of public sector enterprises, worsening the fall. Dealers now expect RBI to intervene early on Thursday to reduce volatility. “The market was surprised at the sudden movement of the rupee from 82 to 83. It is possible that stop losses for some banks had been triggered, which led to the rupee fall," said Bhaskar Panda, head of overseas treasury at HDFC Bank.
Pritam Patnaik, head of commodities, HNI and NRI acquisitions at Axis Securities, said, “A trifecta of a resurgent dollar index, continued forex outflow, and a risk-off sentiment has largely orchestrated the fall in rupee". Patnaik expects the rupee to be under pressure in the near term after the important resistance level of 82.45 has been broken.
The dollar index, which softened a bit on Tuesday, strengthened again on Wednesday. The weakness in the British pound and euro were cited as a major reason for this, along with the initial selling in European equity markets. The dollar index rose by 0.8% to 112.9, said Rahul Kalantri, vice-president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd. The offshore Chinese yuan weakened past 7.23 per dollar, sliding back toward record lows, Kalantri said. He said the rupee might weaken further and touch 84 soon. However, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, expects the dollar to revert to the 82-83 rupee range as the fall was likely caused by a “single" order.
“For the past eight to nine trading sessions, traders were shorting the dollar in the forward market at around 82.40 level as RBI was consistently selling dollars at that rate in spot," said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president of currency and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities. “The (interbank) market reportedly witnessed significant demand for dollars by a large corporate intraday Wednesday. Interbank dealers are expected to bid (for dollars) at around 82.45 in the spot market on the anticipated selling of dollars by RBI. When that didn’t happen, they were forced to up the ante, causing a sudden 20-30 paise fall, which got exacerbated toward closing at 3.30pm."
“Global cues were dollar-positive as risk-off sentiments, the strong dollar index, weak Asian currencies and surging US bond yields, all coupled to push USD-INR higher," Banerjee said.
According to another market participant who spoke on condition of anonymity, speculators who shorted the dollar over the past sessions saw stop losses being triggered in RBI’s absence, as the rise in US bond yield drove the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen to decadal lows. The stop losses getting triggered implied that speculators had to buy the dollar back at higher rates, weakening the rupee further.
“The cocktail of interbank dealers having to bid at progressively higher levels and speculator stop losses getting triggered amid RBI non-intervention drove down the rupee," the person cited above said.
Short covering (covering of bearish bets) was noticeable on currency options traded on NSE. Here, option sellers who sold dollar at 82.25 and 82.50 strikes, expecting that it wouldn’t fall below these levels, plus the premium received from call buyers, covered the shorts as rupee tanked. This was reflected by their outstanding positions or open interest at both the strikes falling as the dollar strengthened.