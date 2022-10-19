Rupee sinks to new low, slips below 83

The dollar index, which softened a bit on Tuesday, strengthened again on Wednesday. The weakness in the British pound and euro were cited as a major reason for this, along with the initial selling in European equity markets. The dollar index rose by 0.8% to 112.9, said Rahul Kalantri, vice-president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd. The offshore Chinese yuan weakened past 7.23 per dollar, sliding back toward record lows, Kalantri said. He said the rupee might weaken further and touch 84 soon. However, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, expects the dollar to revert to the 82-83 rupee range as the fall was likely caused by a “single" order.

