The Indian rupee today ended lower at 77.64 per dollar, compared with its close of 77.5375 on Monday - the fifth straight month in which the Indian currency has depreciated against the US dollar, according the news agency Reuters. The rupee dropped 1.6% in May to post its biggest monthly loss since September amid broad strengthening of the US dollar and hardening of US bond yields on expectations of aggressive rate hike by the US Fed. Traders will be looking ahead to the January-March quarter GDP data due later today.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, Indian economy probably grew 4.0% from a year earlier. That would be the slowest pace in a year, following 5.4% growth in the previous quarter.

Indian stock markets also ended lower today amid a surge in crude oil prices after the European Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some COVID-19 restrictions. India imports nearly 85% of its oil needs and high crude prices push up inflation and hurt the rupee by widening the country's trade and current account deficit.

"Rupee traded weak as the rude prices rise towards $120 in WTI making it more expensive for India to imports. Hence higher inflation added with RBI to remain hawkish in the statement can well be in cards. Rupee can remain under pressure till the time it trades below 77.45 on an immediate basis," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, “FII continue to sell from the Indian markets with total outflow in May to be around ₹39000 crores. The continuous FII flows and rising oil prices continues to be threat for the Indian rupee," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-week high today and also posted its sixth straight monthly rise as expectations for more aggressive monetary tightening rose amid sustained high global crude oil prices.

The benchmark bond yield ended at 7.42%, after earlier rising to 7.46%, its highest since May 9. According to Reuters, on the month, the yield rose 28 basis points, after rising 30 bps in April. It has risen by a total 109 bps over the last six months.