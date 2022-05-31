Rupee slides against US dollar for 5th straight month

The Indian rupee today ended lower at 77.64 per dollar, compared with its close of 77.5375 on Monday - the fifth straight month in which the Indian currency has depreciated against the US dollar, according the news agency Reuters. The rupee dropped 1.6% in May to post its biggest monthly loss since September amid broad strengthening of the US dollar and hardening of US bond yields on expectations of aggressive rate hike by the US Fed. Traders will be looking ahead to the January-March quarter GDP data due later today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}