As rupee slides, a primer on how to manage an EM currency
SummaryNo quick fixes are available, and superiority in trade may not be a sureshot recipe either. In the end, it boils down to investor confidence, as some election results last year proved.
The past two years have been hard on emerging market (EM) currencies. A stronger dollar, higher interest rates, and geopolitical tensions caused most of them to lose value. The year 2024 should have been better—given easing inflation and lower interest rates—but Donald Trump’s election as the next US president has renewed uncertainty and plunged EM currencies into chaos again. Though most fell against the dollar, individual responses varied, driven by country-specific reasons. These factors provide useful lessons, as the Indian rupee has dropped below 86 to a dollar and continues to fall.