As rupee slides, a primer on how to manage an EM currency

Confidence in the currency

Beyond growth, inflation, trade balance, and fiscal dynamics, the most important factor in currency markets is investor confidence. Currency sell-offs often represent a loss of confidence. Consider Mexico and South Africa, both of which held national elections in mid-2024. Mexico gave a sweeping victory to the incumbent party. In South Africa, for the first time since 1994, the African National Congress (ANC) lost its absolute majority. Yet in the days following the election, the Mexican peso lost value, while the South African rand strengthened against the dollar. The reason? The Mexican government, as was feared, has passed laws that undermine the judiciary, while the new South African coalition is expected to improve economic conditions.