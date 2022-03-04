Rupee slumps to near 3-month low vs US dollar, weakens past 76 per USD

In a note, Emkay Global Financial Services said: “The soaring Crude oil and commodity prices have also hit economies hard since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. This has now stoked fears that recent high inflation could combine with stagnant economic growth, making it more difficult for the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to manage interest rate. The markets will be keenly watching the US Non-farm payrolls number due to be released later today. We expect the Rupee to see further depreciation towards 76.44 levels if the pair sustains above 76.10. Levels around 75.50 are major support"