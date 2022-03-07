Rupee slumps to record low against US dollar today

“The volatility in rupee is likely to remain high. The local equities are down by more than 2% as global sell-off led to an FII’s withdrawal of more than Rs. 16,800 crores worth of stocks so far in March. The banker’s bank- RBI acts as a lender of the last resort and their intervention could only turn out to be a “Doobte ko Tinke ka Sahara". Overall, Tsunami has already hit the shore and five major factors, Oil+ sell-off in equities+ geopolitical tension+ stronger dollar+ state election results could lead to the unfolding of big waves in the Rupee," said CR Forex advisors in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}