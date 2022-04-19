Rupee stable against USD today even as dollar index surges beyond 101

“Dollar index in the last few sessions has been inching higher on back of prospects that the Federal Reserve could adopt to a more aggressive rate hike process than estimated earlier. The Fed has already begun raising rates this year and rising inflation is one if the factors that is supporting the view for more rate hikes. Fed minutes released earlier suggest that officials at the central bank have also started to discuss about balance sheet trimming, another tool to manage its fight against inflation. Going ahead, hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve is likely to extend gains for the greenback. We expect the dollar index to test levels of 103.20 in the near future and downside could be restricted to levels of 97.20," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.