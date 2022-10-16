Rupee will endure dollar strengthening: FM Sitharaman

Rupee will endure dollar strengthening: FM Sitharaman2 min read . 02:53 PM IST
- The Reserve Bank of India was working to contain the rupee’s volatility, Sitharaman said, adding that the 'rupee will find its own level'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian rupee will withstand the recent strengthening of the dollar, reiterating a central bank forecast that the South Asian economy will grow at 7% in the year to March, 2023.
Addressing a press briefing in Washington DC late on Saturday, the FM said, “The Indian rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies."
The RBI was working to contain the rupee’s volatility, Sitharaman said, adding that the “rupee will find its own level."
“The fundamentals of the Indian economy are good, macroeconomic fundamentals are good. The foreign exchange reserve is good. This is what I keep repeating that inflation is also at a manageable level," Sitharaman added.
Rupee has plummeted to new lows against the US dollar in recent weeks amid fears of a global recession. While India is concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical challenges, it is confident the country will “stay on course," as per a statement Saturday from the finance ministry.
The International Monetary Fund lowered India’s growth forecast to 6.8% this month on “significant" headwinds. The Reserve Bank of India last month cut its GDP forecast to 7% from its earlier prediction of 7.2%.
- India is “keeping a watch" to ensure it doesn’t have a disproportionate trade deficit with any country
- India inflation is at a “manageable level" and the government is making efforts to keep it below 6%
- During its G20 presidency next year, India will focus on issues such as multinational development banks, the debt situation and climate change
- Note: India will assume the G20 presidency from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30 next year
- Another area of focus during the G20 presidency will be developing standard operating procedures for cryptocurrencies
