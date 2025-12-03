Rupee at 90: How and why it became worst-performing major currency
The Indian rupee is now the worst-performing currency among emerging and advanced economies this year as trade tensions, widening deficits, and foreign outflows drag it down to record lows against the US dollar.
The rupee breached 90 to the US dollar on Wednesday, marking a new low for India’s currency, which has steadily weakened over the year and is now the worst performer among major emerging- and advanced-market currencies.
