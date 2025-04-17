Economy
Rural India's reality check: Consumers turn cautious as aspiration meets inflation
Suneera Tandon , Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 17 Apr 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryDespite ongoing aspirations, spending priorities are shifting to essentials and social events, while big-ticket purchases are being deferred, according to Kantar's Rural Barometer 2025.
New Delhi: For years, marketers have relied on the narrative of “aspirational Bharat" to fuel rural campaigns—one that framed India’s villages as digitally connected, upwardly mobile and brand-hungry. However, new data from Kantar’s Rural Barometer 2025 and insights from media agency GroupM suggest that rural India is entering a more cautious phase.
