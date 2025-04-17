"The IMD's second forecast in late May will provide further clarity on the monsoon's trajectory, and its implications for India's agricultural sector. Further, given ease of export restrictions for rice where India was the largest exporter of the commodity pre-pandemic and improvement in demand for maize from the ethanol sector, we expect prices for such commodities to be supportive. All these factors will aid rural consumption and we can see better prospects for FMCG, consumer durable and two-wheeler segments," said Pushan Sharma, director, research, Crisil Intelligence.