Mint Explainer: How sustainable is India's rural consumption boom?
Summary
- Strong monsoon, cash transfers, and rising women’s workforce participation are driving rural demand. However, inflation and cautious lending still pose risks to sustained growth.
India’s consumer goods giants found an unexpected saviour this past quarter: rural demand. As urban spending stagnated, strong rural buying helped buffer profits in the July-September period of FY25. From FMCG sales rising at twice the rate in rural areas to a steady climb in two-wheeler and tractor sales, signs of rural resilience are apparent.