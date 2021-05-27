Rural demand to remain muted in FY22 due to second covid wave: India Ratings

NEW DELHI: The economic impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt more through loss of demand impulse in rural India than in urban centres despite the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasting a near normal monsoon, India Ratings and Research said on Thursday.

“While demand for agricultural credit and agricultural inputs such as fertilizer and pesticides could remain strong in view of third consecutive year of near normal monsoon, the demand for FMCG products, automobiles especially tractors and two-wheelers is expected to suffer," the rating agency said.

The first wave of the pandemic last year was largely an urban phenomenon, despite the large-scale reverse labour migration. However, in the second wave, the highly infectious mutated strain of the virus has spread to rural India. Health ministry statistics show that the country’s 394 districts of 718 had a case positivity rate of over 10% as on 20 May.

“Such a high rate of positivity rate is being recorded even when the level of testing is low in rural India. This means that the pandemic in many areas may be spreading and/or has already spread without getting adequately captured in official statistics. This may result in inadequate government intervention to contain the pandemic and higher fatality," the rating agency added.

India Ratings said even if agricultural output and income remain intact, there is a strong likelihood that the expenditure pattern of rural households will be muted. “With rising covid infections, households in rural areas would be more concerned about the rising or expected rise in health expenditure and would cut down on non-essentials. As such, the share of government in the current expenditure on health in India is only 27.1% and an overwhelmingly large share of 62.4% is borne by households."

The rating agency said if rural households are compelled to take debt to meet out-of-pocket expenses on health, it can be more damaging than other types of household debt. “As these expenses generally occur during illness, it limits one’s ability to work, leading to depletion of household savings and unanticipated economic shocks. According to an estimate over 60% of the rural households with hospitalised cases borrow, sell their assets (including gold) or rely on contributions from friends and relatives to pay for inpatient care," it added.

The second factor that will adversely impact the rural demand, India Ratings said, is the decline in non-agricultural activities, as most of these activities require high human contact such as work of carpenter, blacksmith, auto/cycle repair, construction, transport, storage etc. “Thus, even the employment offered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in rural areas may be less effective, if family breadwinners fall to covid-19 infection. The slowdown in non-agricultural activities and in turn on non-agricultural income will have a serious impact on rural demand, since non-agricultural income constitutes nearly two-third of the rural income," it said.

The third factor, according to the rating agency, that will impact rural expenditure unfavourably in FY22 is rural wages. “In fact, the largest chunk of rural population consists of daily wage earners and not farmers. Rural wage growth both for agricultural and non-agricultural activities has declined lately. Average agricultural wage growth during November 2020-March 2021 declined to 2.9% from 8.5% during April-August 2020. Similarly, wage growth for non-agricultural activities during November 2020-March 2021 declined to 5.2% from 9.1% during April-August 2020," it said.

India Ratings said the answer to the current economic woes lies in the domain of medical sciences alone and the focus has to be on strengthening the ongoing vaccination drive. “In the interim, providing free rations, income support, higher allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would go a long way in reducing the injury inflicted by the pandemic in the rural area."

