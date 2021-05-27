Rural demand to remain muted in FY22 due to second covid wave: India Ratings

The second factor that will adversely impact the rural demand, India Ratings said, is the decline in non-agricultural activities, as most of these activities require high human contact such as work of carpenter, blacksmith, auto/cycle repair, construction, transport, storage etc. “Thus, even the employment offered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in rural areas may be less effective, if family breadwinners fall to covid-19 infection. The slowdown in non-agricultural activities and in turn on non-agricultural income will have a serious impact on rural demand, since non-agricultural income constitutes nearly two-third of the rural income," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}