Rural demand to revive in festival season

NEW DELHI: Demand for consumer goods in India's villages, battered by the coronavirus in the second wave of the pandemic, could pick up by the festival season or the second quarter the fiscal as shops reopen and consumers shift from spending on essential items and healthcare to discretionary products.

Several companies across durables, grocery and fast-moving consumer goods that Mint spoke to, said there was a significant drop in mobility in India’s villages in the later part of April and May. Consumers held on to their household incomes for unforeseen medical expense following the spread of the virus to India's rural areas this time around.

Companies are hopeful that a good monsoon, as has been forecast, extension of rural stimulus programmes, including free ration scheme and hike in minimum support prices of major crops are likely to ensure rural markets remain resilient.

“Demand in the Hindi speaking belt was significantly impacted - a lot of cases were reported. Last year, the lockdown had very little impact on our sales, but this year there was a significant impact in May. From the end of April, and the whole month of May the government was very strict as far as movement in the rural markets was concerned—especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," said Ajay Sharma, senior vice-president, head rural division, Usha International.

Demand in the June quarter could fall10-15% for the company that sells fans, coolers and other home appliances. The company draws 18% of its business from rural markets.

The last two months saw demand for non-essentials dip significantly with consumers only buying essentials such as flour, oil, pulses apart from health and hygiene products, said Kumar Sangeetesh co-founder and CEO, 1K Kirana Bazaar that has over 100 grocery and general merchandise stores in rural Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The retailer said sales in June quarter could be 25-30% lower sequentially.

Demand for impulse categories such as cold drinks, biscuits and chocolates also declined in the period. Meanwhile, store operations were hit as store owners dealt with the virus, said Sangeetesh.“Consumers will hold on to money for some more time. So, it will take at least one or two months more before things stabilize. News of a third wave is not giving consumers a lot of confidence," he said.

While shops are opening up, buying is a little slow, said Usha's Sharma. "We expect that in the September quarter growth will come back in rural. We are confident that in one or two months, things will come back to normal because the government has increased MSP and the monsoons is expected to be good," he said.

In an address to shareholders earlier this week Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited said the company expects rural demand to be "resilient".

"...the IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicts that the monsoon will be normal and the kharif sowing and the rabi harvests will go as per plan. And the government has also increased the outlay on MNREGA, there is rising wages and also MSP (minimum support prices) of certain key crops has gone up. So, we are confident, and we expect the rural to remain resilient," Mehta said.

A May report by India Ratings and Research said unlike last time covid 2.0 is “different" as the highly infectious mutated strain of covid-19 spread to rural India. “With rising covid infections, households in rural areas would be more concerned about the rising and or an expected rise in health expenditure and would cut down on non-essentials," the note said.

The pandemic has hurt household incomes, said Devendra Shah, chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Price of milk, for instance, compared to last March has fallen a little. Consumption and spending power has reduced a little, Shah said. He said the unlock coupled with good monsoons could help with a recovery in the second quarter starting with the festive season. Onam is scheduled for on 12 August this year.

Growth in rural markets, which account for an estimated 36% of FMCG spends in India, marched ahead of growth reported in large cities last year on the back of a reverse migration, fewer cases of covid-19 in smaller towns and villages as well as fiscal support lent by the government.

In the March quarter, the fast-moving consumer goods sector grew 9.4% year-omn-year, researcher Nielsen said. Rural markets reported a 14.6% growth in the same period.

Analysts tracking the sector, however, said in the current quarter demand for consumer goods in rural areas will remain ahead of urban but the gap is bound to narrow when compared to March quarter. Growth in rural markets will go back to March level towards the end of June, they said.

“Rural growth would rebound after slipping in Q1 due to the second wave of covid," analysts at Edelweiss Securities said in a recent report on the rural markets. Companies will need to sharpen focus on low unit packs, provide value to consumers and expand direct coverage, they added.

