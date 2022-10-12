Rural economy to see a rebound with wider reopening: Morgan Stanley Research

New Delhi: The rural economy will likely see a rebound, helped by wider reopening, better labor market conditions and improving terms of trade, Morgan Stanley Research said in a note on Wednesday.
It said that government policy measures such as a focus on infrastructure spending and increasing agriculture support will help improve the structural outlook.
Rural demand has been sluggish post the second covid wave after showing strength earlier in the pandemic. The note said that the combination of resilient agricultural growth and government support measures meant that India's rural economy was able to withstand the initial impact of the covid pandemic fairly well.
“High-frequency data suggest that overall economic activity has been normalizing over the past three months after remaining sluggish in the trailing 12 months. Our consolidated rural activity tracker shows a pickup in year-on-year terms over the last 3-4 months," said Morgan Stanley in the note.
According to the high-frequency data, the improvement has been led by a lower unemployment rate in rural areas, recovering two-wheeler sales, increasing growth of credit to the agriculture sector, and early signs of stabilization in terms of trade. Furthermore, government spending directed towards rural areas continues to track at 3.3% of GDP vs. the pre-pandemic trend of 2.2% of GDP, it added.
It said that the government efforts to boost productivity of rural or agri sector over the medium term. “We believe not only the cyclical outlook but also the structural outlook for the rural economy is constructive," it said.
However, it added that key risks include slower than expected improvement in contact-intensive services growth, weaker than expected job creation, especially in the semi-skilled segment, and higher commodity prices, which will increase non-food inflation and worsen terms of trade for the rural sector.