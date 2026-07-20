How rural India is bearing the brunt of the inflation rise

India’s retail inflation moved above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% mid-point target for the first time in about a year and a half in June. The rise was driven largely by rural inflation, which crossed 4% in May and climbed to 4.74% in June. Urban inflation, by comparison, remained relatively contained at 3.92%.
Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket. But price pressures are now spreading to non-food items as well—partly reflecting the impact of the West Asia war and partly a broader increase in prices.
Rural rumble
Rural inflation was 80 basis points—or 0.8 percentage points—higher than urban inflation in June, the widest gap in 18 months. The divergence began widening in February as rising food prices started to put pressure on rural households.