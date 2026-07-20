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How rural India is bearing the brunt of the inflation rise

Pragya Srivastava
4 min read20 Jul 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket.
Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket.(Mint)
Summary

India’s rural inflation has moved closer to 5%, while the urban rate remains below 4%. The gap is usually explained by higher food prices, but the latest data suggest price pressures may be spreading beyond food.

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India’s retail inflation moved above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% mid-point target for the first time in about a year and a half in June. The rise was driven largely by rural inflation, which crossed 4% in May and climbed to 4.74% in June. Urban inflation, by comparison, remained relatively contained at 3.92%.

India’s retail inflation moved above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% mid-point target for the first time in about a year and a half in June. The rise was driven largely by rural inflation, which crossed 4% in May and climbed to 4.74% in June. Urban inflation, by comparison, remained relatively contained at 3.92%.

Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket. But price pressures are now spreading to non-food items as well—partly reflecting the impact of the West Asia war and partly a broader increase in prices.

Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket. But price pressures are now spreading to non-food items as well—partly reflecting the impact of the West Asia war and partly a broader increase in prices.

Rural rumble

Rural inflation was 80 basis points—or 0.8 percentage points—higher than urban inflation in June, the widest gap in 18 months. The divergence began widening in February as rising food prices started to put pressure on rural households.

Also Read | The week in charts: Inflation heat, exports shift, tracking services production

That matters for headline inflation because rural consumption carries a higher weight in the overall inflation basket—55.4%, compared with 44.6% for urban consumption. Signals from rural inflation, therefore, deserve closer attention.

Rural inflation typically accelerates when food prices are rising or remain elevated. Food and beverages account for 23.2% of the rural basket, compared with 13.5% of the urban basket. With an uneven monsoon and the risk of deficient rainfall raising the prospect of further food inflation, rural price pressures could intensify and push up headline inflation.

Urban inflation is rising too, but at a slower pace. It has climbed 304 basis points since hitting a record low in October 2025. Rural inflation has risen more than 1.5 times as fast, increasing by 500 basis points over the same period.

Beyond food

Food may be driving rural inflation, but it is not the only pressure point. The fallout of the West Asia war has also hit rural India, particularly amid shortages of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Also Read | Bumpy road for flex-fuel as policy shifts gears

The sharpest rural-urban gap in the non-food basket was in biogas and gobar gas. Inflation in the category stood at 17.7% in rural areas, compared with 4.64% in urban areas. Coal and dung cake also recorded significantly higher rural inflation, with rates of 10.4% and 4.6% respectively, more than 400 basis points and 250 basis points higher than in urban areas.

For petrol, diesel and LPG, inflation was broadly similar across rural and urban areas. But the pressure does not end there. Rural areas are also seeing higher core inflation—the measure that strips out food and fuel—pointing to a broader rise in prices, from clothing and footwear to personal care and personal effects.

Core problem

The sharper rise in rural inflation is being driven by the personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services group, with a gap of 2.3 percentage points.

Gold, diamond and platinum jewellery recorded inflation of 37.5% in rural areas, 1.3 percentage points higher than in urban areas. But the divergence was broader than precious metals. Within this group, 16 of 28 items recorded higher rural inflation than urban inflation. These included suitcases, umbrellas and services provided by priests.

Also Read | July rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist

Clothing and footwear was another category where rural inflation outpaced urban inflation. Inflation in the group rose to 3.78% in rural areas in June, nearing 4%, while remaining subdued at 2.32% in urban areas.

The breadth of price increases points to tougher conditions for rural households. Higher inflation could erode real earnings at a time when agricultural activity itself faces risks from weak and uneven monsoon rainfall.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leaRead more

ds a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyHow rural India is bearing the brunt of the inflation rise

How rural India is bearing the brunt of the inflation rise

Pragya Srivastava
4 min read20 Jul 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket.
Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket.(Mint)
Summary

India’s rural inflation has moved closer to 5%, while the urban rate remains below 4%. The gap is usually explained by higher food prices, but the latest data suggest price pressures may be spreading beyond food.

Gift this article

India’s retail inflation moved above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% mid-point target for the first time in about a year and a half in June. The rise was driven largely by rural inflation, which crossed 4% in May and climbed to 4.74% in June. Urban inflation, by comparison, remained relatively contained at 3.92%.

India’s retail inflation moved above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% mid-point target for the first time in about a year and a half in June. The rise was driven largely by rural inflation, which crossed 4% in May and climbed to 4.74% in June. Urban inflation, by comparison, remained relatively contained at 3.92%.

Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket. But price pressures are now spreading to non-food items as well—partly reflecting the impact of the West Asia war and partly a broader increase in prices.

Rural inflation tends to run higher when food prices rise because food has a greater weight in the rural consumption basket. But price pressures are now spreading to non-food items as well—partly reflecting the impact of the West Asia war and partly a broader increase in prices.

Rural rumble

Rural inflation was 80 basis points—or 0.8 percentage points—higher than urban inflation in June, the widest gap in 18 months. The divergence began widening in February as rising food prices started to put pressure on rural households.

Also Read | The week in charts: Inflation heat, exports shift, tracking services production

That matters for headline inflation because rural consumption carries a higher weight in the overall inflation basket—55.4%, compared with 44.6% for urban consumption. Signals from rural inflation, therefore, deserve closer attention.

Rural inflation typically accelerates when food prices are rising or remain elevated. Food and beverages account for 23.2% of the rural basket, compared with 13.5% of the urban basket. With an uneven monsoon and the risk of deficient rainfall raising the prospect of further food inflation, rural price pressures could intensify and push up headline inflation.

Urban inflation is rising too, but at a slower pace. It has climbed 304 basis points since hitting a record low in October 2025. Rural inflation has risen more than 1.5 times as fast, increasing by 500 basis points over the same period.

Beyond food

Food may be driving rural inflation, but it is not the only pressure point. The fallout of the West Asia war has also hit rural India, particularly amid shortages of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Also Read | Bumpy road for flex-fuel as policy shifts gears

The sharpest rural-urban gap in the non-food basket was in biogas and gobar gas. Inflation in the category stood at 17.7% in rural areas, compared with 4.64% in urban areas. Coal and dung cake also recorded significantly higher rural inflation, with rates of 10.4% and 4.6% respectively, more than 400 basis points and 250 basis points higher than in urban areas.

For petrol, diesel and LPG, inflation was broadly similar across rural and urban areas. But the pressure does not end there. Rural areas are also seeing higher core inflation—the measure that strips out food and fuel—pointing to a broader rise in prices, from clothing and footwear to personal care and personal effects.

Core problem

The sharper rise in rural inflation is being driven by the personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services group, with a gap of 2.3 percentage points.

Gold, diamond and platinum jewellery recorded inflation of 37.5% in rural areas, 1.3 percentage points higher than in urban areas. But the divergence was broader than precious metals. Within this group, 16 of 28 items recorded higher rural inflation than urban inflation. These included suitcases, umbrellas and services provided by priests.

Also Read | July rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist

Clothing and footwear was another category where rural inflation outpaced urban inflation. Inflation in the group rose to 3.78% in rural areas in June, nearing 4%, while remaining subdued at 2.32% in urban areas.

The breadth of price increases points to tougher conditions for rural households. Higher inflation could erode real earnings at a time when agricultural activity itself faces risks from weak and uneven monsoon rainfall.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leaRead more

ds a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyHow rural India is bearing the brunt of the inflation rise
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