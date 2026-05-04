New Delhi: Only 17.5 million people sought work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), now renamed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), in April, down nearly 36% from 27.2 million a year ago, according to data from the rural development ministry.
Rural job demand under MGNREGS falls by over a third in April
SummaryThe decline in rural work demand in April may be a continuation of similar declines seen over the past few months, though it could also reflect implementation challenges with the VB G-RAM-G.
New Delhi: Only 17.5 million people sought work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), now renamed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), in April, down nearly 36% from 27.2 million a year ago, according to data from the rural development ministry.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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