Rural loans, small biz see stress rising

Yet, banking experts believe there is no cause for immediate concern. Suresh Ganapathy, the managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, agreed there are some pockets of stress, pointing to Cholamandalam Finance’s mention of some micro-markets that have seen a lending spree and over-leveraging. “Next segment to closely watch is SME (small and medium enterprises)—everyone is gung-ho on the SME space, and we will have to see how they witness a downturn in the economic cycle," he said, adding it is not yet time to panic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}