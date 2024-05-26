Rural roads scheme achieves aim but is riddled with speed-breakers
SummaryAfter the BJP government came to power in 2014, the pace of construction under the scheme picked up, reaching 134 km per day in 2017-18 and 2018-19 but has been on a downward trajectory since.
For governments run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the construction of roads and highways has been a highlight going back to the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was back then, in 2000, that the aim of providing good all-weather roads to unconnected villages was set under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Nearly 25 years since then, efforts by successive governments have helped build over 760,000 km of roads, connecting 173,000 habitations at a bill of ₹3.2 trillion.