Rural roads scheme achieves aim but is riddled with speed-breakers

The progress under PMGSY-III seems better than the previous verticals. The vertical aims to complete 125,000 km of roads by March 2025 and has achieved 69% so far, the scheme’s dashboard shows. However, the parliamentary panel expressed concerns over PMGSY-III while highlighting the “inordinate delay" in the completion of those two phases. “Despite the passage of a substantive period of time since its (PMGSY-III) launch, even the sanctioning of the entire targeted length of road to the states has not been completed so far. This does not augur well for the future of the vertical as the deadline for completion is not very far," the panel noted.