Russia will cut the export levy on crude its producers pay for the first time since July following a drop in global oil prices.

The government will lower the duty to $24.7 a ton next month as the price of the country’s key export blend Urals declined, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday. That’s down by 5.7 per cent from November and equates to about $3.37 a barrel.

Crude proceeds are a key source of revenue for Russia's budget, which has been strained by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Western sanctions on the economy and the need to maintain social expenditures ahead of presidential elections. The nation's coffers had benefited from oil's rally in previous months — compensating for voluntary export curbs — though prices have since weakened on demand fears.

The pullback in global prices has pushed the value of some Russian supplies back down closer to $60 a barrel, the price cap that was introduced by Group-of-Seven countries to limit petrodollar inflows into Russia.

Urals crude was last week assessed as low as $66.19 at the Baltic port of Primorsk, according to Argus Media Ltd. That’s the lowest since July 25, just days after the grade broke through the G-7 threshold.

Still, the average Urals price was $79.23 from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, down from $83.35 in the previous monitoring period, according to the Finance Ministry. Its discount to North Sea Dated Brent narrowed further to $9.39 in the period.

Russia earlier this month confirmed its commitment to curbing overseas supplies of crude and oil products by 300,000 barrels a day for the rest of this year. Those export curbs come on top of a voluntary reduction in output of 500,000 barrels a day from March through 2024 in response to Western sanctions, in particular the G-7 price cap.

