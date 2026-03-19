From Jamnagar to Siberia: How India’s ‘skill capital’ is powering Russia’s war-strained economy

Altaf Khan is an agent who has a team under him mapping demand from overseas recruiters hiring for Dubai, Qatar, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, and parts of Europe. These agents come in handy when direct applications to job posts on recruitment websites are not enough. They get a commission from the recruitment company if their candidate gets shortlisted and, in some cases, may also get paid directly by the job seeker. Unlike recruitment in the white-collar sector, which is more formal and where a job seeker is not expected to pay anything to the recruiter, the boundaries here are more blurred.