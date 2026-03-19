From Jamnagar to Siberia: How India’s ‘skill capital’ is powering Russia’s war-strained economy

Mumbai: I wanted to run the 1,500 metres for India,” said Anil Kumar, after completing a test to ascertain his skills at building a scaffolding, a structure used in construction projects to support workers and materials. Once, he was a state-level middle-distance runner but did not have the money for the kind of food a sportsman needs. He did land a college seat under the sports quota but had to give it up after a year because his family needed him to earn money.