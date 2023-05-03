Russia weighs tax incentives for allies as western firms exit3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:15 AM IST
This comes amid growing trade between the two countries, driven by India’s rising appetite for discounted Russian oil and efforts to settle bilateral trade in rupees.
New Delhi: Moscow is working on tax concessions to try and attract businesses from India and other friendly nations as European and US firms continue to exit the country over geopolitical concerns, two people aware of the discussions said.
