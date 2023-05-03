Russia weighs tax incentives for allies as western firms exit

“In April 2022, a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G7 companies were active in Russia. Our findings show that less than 9% of this pool of companies had divested at least one of their subsidiaries in Russia," the report added. However, the research observed that even after a western firm decides to exit and commits publicly to do so, it may still ultimately fail to exit as it may not be able to find a buyer that is prepared to pay a high enough price.