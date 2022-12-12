Russia offers to help India build large-capacity ships1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 10:44 PM IST
From 5 December, western shipping and insurance companies are prohibited from handling Russian oil sold above the price cap
New Delhi: Russia has offered to assist India in leasing and building large-capacity ships in a move that could see Indian exporters cut their expensive dependency on foreign shipping lines. The Russian offer follows India’s refusal to join the price cap on Russian oil imposed on 5 December by G7 countries and their allies.