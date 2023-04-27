Russia oil discount to India shrinks as China sucks supply

China, the world’s second-largest oil buyer, recently turned one of the top buyers of Russian oil as it reopened its economy after the pandemic setback. According to Chinese government data, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become its top oil supplier during January and February 2023. Imports from Russia stood at 15.68 million tonnes in January-February, or 1.94 million barrels per day (mbpd), up 23.8% from 1.57 mbpd in the corresponding period of last year, showed the data from China’s General Administration of Customs released in March. Also, this comes in the backdrop of a $60 per barrel price cap imposed by a US-led global initiative along with G7 countries, the European Union and Australia that was to be revised in March.