Russia to welcome Indian exports amid 50% US tariffs, slams oil duties as ‘unjustified pressure’

With the US imposing tariffs on Indian goods, Russia has announced that it will open its market for Indian exports. The Russian Embassy further condemned the US pressure on India regarding its oil, asserting that it disrupts global supply chains and threatens energy security for developing nations.

“If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports...” Roman Babushkin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy, was quoted by ANI.

Speaking on the challenge to India's oil purchases, Babushkin said, “...Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries.”

He added, “Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years. They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral…”

While further criticising the West, Babushkin elaborated on India-Russia ties and said, “If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right...We don't expect that to happen (India to stop buying oil from India). We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying. Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems.”

He also mentioned the recent conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.