Russia Races to Plug Budget Gap, as Oil Revenues Fall and War Costs Rise4 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST
- Budget deficit stood at around $29 billion in the first quarter, the Finance Ministry said Friday
The Russian government is scrambling to plug a gap in the state coffers as falling oil revenues and mounting costs of the Ukraine war pushed the budget deficit to around $29 billion in the first quarter of the year, the Russian Finance Ministry said Friday.
