Russia Races to Plug Budget Gap, as Oil Revenues Fall and War Costs Rise
- Budget deficit stood at around $29 billion in the first quarter, the Finance Ministry said Friday
The Russian government is scrambling to plug a gap in the state coffers as falling oil revenues and mounting costs of the Ukraine war pushed the budget deficit to around $29 billion in the first quarter of the year, the Russian Finance Ministry said Friday.
The Russian government is scrambling to plug a gap in the state coffers as falling oil revenues and mounting costs of the Ukraine war pushed the budget deficit to around $29 billion in the first quarter of the year, the Russian Finance Ministry said Friday.
The first-quarter number wasn’t far from the government’s full-year deficit target of around $36 billion. In the first quarter of last year, the budget had a surplus of around $16 billion.
The first-quarter number wasn’t far from the government’s full-year deficit target of around $36 billion. In the first quarter of last year, the budget had a surplus of around $16 billion.
Oil-and-gas tax revenues, the big driver of the Russian government budget, fell 45% in the first quarter compared with last year, following the imposition of Western sanctions on Russian oil in recent months. Spending, meanwhile, jumped 34% as the government ramped up military production. The government has increasingly tapped its rainy-day fund and borrowed domestically to fill the gap.
The fiscal challenges aren’t severe enough to affect Russia’s ability to engage in war in the short term. However, the budget shortfall presents a growing challenge for Russia to pay for the war, while increasing subsidies and social spending that have helped President Vladimir Putin protect civilians from economic hardship so far. Russia’s central bank has been warning about increased inflation.
To raise revenues, Moscow is now trying to increase tax proceeds from oil sales, squeeze more contributions from domestic companies via a windfall tax, and oblige Western companies leaving the country to contribute to the Russian budget.
While the measures are expected to stabilize revenues, most analysts forecast that the budget deficit will still blow past the government’s 2% target. A consensus forecast among more than two dozen banks and analysts published this week by FocusEconomics predicted a budget deficit of 3.3% this year, up from a forecast of 3% a month ago. The Russian government itself expects to run a deficit at least until 2025.
“One can calculate budget forecasts all day long, in the end the bottom line will be decided by two forces: the oil price and the war," said Janis Kluge, an expert on Russia at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.
The recent decision by OPEC+ to cut output has raised oil prices and could help Russia, which is selling some of its oil at a steep discount. Any increase in global oil prices raises Russian prices too.
A recent slide in the ruble, which fell to its lowest level against the dollar in a year this week, also helps budget revenues, as revenues from oil exports, which are typically denominated in dollars, rise in ruble terms. The ruble fall, however, is pushing up inflation, already fueled by higher state spending. The Russian central bank has said that inflation risks are intensifying.
To counteract the losses to the budget, Moscow has been looking at ways to raise tax proceeds from its oil sales. Russia typically depends on oil-and-gas sales for around 45% of its budget revenues.
From this month, the Russian government is shifting the risk of price declines for its oil relative to the global market to Russian oil companies. Now they would have to pay if the discount to global prices falls outside the new government limit.
“The oil tax change could potentially be quite significant for the public finances and safeguard the budget from large falls in the price of Urals crude in the future, but I don’t think it will have much of an impact right now," said Liam Peach, senior emerging-markets economist at Capital Economics.
Another measure is a windfall tax of around 5% of excess profits. That measure could bring in budget revenues to the tune of $3 billion, according to Mr. Peach.
Western companies selling their Russian assets, meanwhile, will have to pay at least 10% of the sale price to the Russian budget. The measure isn’t expected to bring in significant new revenues, as foreign investors are having to sell their assets in Russia at huge discounts if they want to exit. “And it’s not clear how many foreign investors are currently left and would still be willing to sell in this environment," Mr. Peach said.
For the month of March, quarterly tax payments and slower spending growth provided some relief to the budget. The data showed a slight surplus of around $2.2 billion.
Despite the wide budget deficit in the first quarter, the government still has room to maneuver.
Russia still can use its National Wealth Fund, built from previous oil-and-gas sales, which stood at $154 billion on April 1, the equivalent to 7.9% of projected GDP. That is down from $175 billion, or 10.2% of GDP, before the invasion.
But using the fund, as well as ramping up domestic borrowing, carries inflation risks which could push the central bank to raise interest rates, analysts say. Higher public borrowing, meanwhile, will likely increase the cost of borrowing and crowd out the private sector, the World Bank said in a report published this week.
“If the central bank counters inflationary pressures, this will mean even more headwinds for Russian companies, which already suffer from broken supply chains and a lack of workers," Mr. Kluge said.
Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com