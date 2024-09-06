Russia raises estimates for oil and gas export sales

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry revised up its forecasts for export sales of oil and gas, key sources of budget revenue, by $17.4 billion from a previous estimate to $239.7 billion this year thanks to a more positive price outlook, a document seen by Reuters showed. Following is a table of the ministry's key updated forecasts. Previous estimates made in April are in brackets: 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 actual estimate Oil and gas exports, $ bln 226.7 239.7 236.5 229.7 233.6 (227.3) (222.0) (226.2 (232.3 (240.7 ) ) ) Average Brent oil price, 82.6 83.5 81.7 77.0 74.5 $/barrel (82.6) (79.5) (75.0) (72.0) (71.2) Average price of Russian oil 64.5 70.0 69.7 66.0 65.5 exports, $/barrel (64.5) (65.0) (65.0) (65.0) (65.0) Oil and gas condensate output, 529.6 521.3 518.6 525.2 532.6 mln T (529.6) (523.0) (530.0) (540.0) (553.1) Oil exports, mln T 238.3 239.9 233.5 238.0 242.4 (238.0) (240.0) (247.0) (257.0) (269.8 ) Fuel exports, mln T 131.2 131.6 133.7 134.0 135.6 (131.2) (131.3) (131.3) (131.3) (131.3) Russian gas price outside 393.8 328.4 304.5 288.3 280.2 ex-Soviet Union, $ per 1,000 (404.1) (297.3) (285.8) (276.1) (269.3) cubic metres Russian gas price outside 446.0 350.0 340.0 330.0 330.0 ex-Soviet Union excluding (461.3) (320.3) (320.1) (320.0) (315.4 China, $ per 1,000 cubic metres ) Russian gas price in China, $ 286.9 288.0 261.0 247.3 235.4 per 1,000 cubic metres (286.9) (257.0) (243.7) (233.0) (227.8) Gas output, bcm 637.6 668.2 695.4 709.1 729.7 (637.6) (666.7) (695.4) (707.5) (727.3) Pipeline gas exports, total, 101.0 111.4 120.0 126.0 122.0 bcm (101.0) (108.0) (120.0) (126.0) (122.0) Pipeline gas exports, outside 69.3 80.4 89.1 95.1 91.1 ex-Soviet Union, bcm (69.3) (77.1) (89.1) (95.1) (91.1) LNG exports, mln T 33.3 35.2 40.0 45.2 58.4 (33.3) (38.0) (40.0) (44.0) (56.6) (Reporting by Reuters)