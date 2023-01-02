New Delhi: Indian engineering exporters battling a demand slowdown in key export markets such as the US, EU and China are exploring a new approach to settle trade with Russia in rupees. The move comes as Indian private banks with exposure in the US market continue to remain wary of sanctions even after transactions in the new rupee trade system began taking place last month.

Nine Indian banks have been given the go-ahead to open 17 special vostro rupee accounts for trade settlement with Russia. EEPC chairman Arun Kumar Garodia argued that the ultimate decision to settle trade with Russia in rupee would rest with the Indian banks and so directly approaching Russia’s Sberbank branch in India for trade settlement could be the best possible solution.

“Indian banks that have branches in the US are more worried about getting involved in trade transactions with Russia. We can’t force them to discount the document and give the money in Indian rupees. We are exploring if we can directly send our document to Sberbank in India and get paid in India rupee so that sanctions don’t hit the Indian private banks. Sber bank has agreed to do so," Garodia said.

Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia to become India’s top oil exporter and that resulted in a widening of its trade deficit with India. India's merchandise trade deficit with Russia zoomed over 600% in the first half of this fiscal. From a market share of less than 1% in India’s import basket before the start of the Ukraine war, Russia’s share in October rose to 4.24 million mt, or nearly 1 million barrels per day (b/d), taking a 21% share, S&P Ratings said.

“There are 2-3 issues in trade with Russia which we have been talking to the government about. So far we have not received credit in Indian rupee but we are trying to resolve it with the help of the government and banking associations so as to help speed things up," Garodia added.

Meanwhile, Ajay Sahai, Director General and chief executive officer of the trade promotion organization, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that trade with Russia is facing other problems, especially logistics.

“Logistics challenges have gone up as European insurance and reinsurance companies have said that from January they will stop services to any ship in the Black Sea," Sahai added.

To avoid dependency on the ban on insurance services and tanker chartering in the European Union and UK, Russia offered India cooperation on leasing and building large-capacity ships, Russia said in a statement last month.

On the Indian banks’ reluctance to take up Russia trade, Sahai stated that the banks should not have a problem dealing with Russian banks that are not facing sanctions and settlement through that route should be smooth.

FIEO estimates that India’s shipments to sanctions-hit Russia could grow by an additional $5 billion once the rupee settlement mechanism becomes functional, partially offsetting the demand slowdown in western economies.

