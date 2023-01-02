Russia rupee trade in throes of change1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Nine Indian banks have been given the go-ahead to open 17 special vostro rupee accounts for trade settlement with Russia.
New Delhi: Indian engineering exporters battling a demand slowdown in key export markets such as the US, EU and China are exploring a new approach to settle trade with Russia in rupees. The move comes as Indian private banks with exposure in the US market continue to remain wary of sanctions even after transactions in the new rupee trade system began taking place last month.