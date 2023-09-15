Russia Struggles to Contain Resurgent Inflation

The return of fast-rising prices is a worry for the government, which has sought to shield the domestic population from the impact of the war and sanctions.

Inflation in the West has passed its peak. But in Russia, price rises have gained a second wind, bedeviled authorities and brought the consequences of Moscow's war in Ukraine closer to home.

The increase in prices for food and other basic goods has accelerated and some Russians have abandoned vacations abroad. At the start of the new school year, parents faced a huge jump in the cost of uniforms, with some clothes factories reoriented toward the military. More than half of Russian smokers, meanwhile, have looked to switch to cheaper counterfeit products, according to Russian pollster Romir.

To stifle the rising prices, the Russian central bank on Friday is expected to lift its key interest rate from the current level of 12%. It follows a big rate increase in August to stem a sharp selloff in the ruble.

A toxic mix of a sliding currency, booming military spending and an intractable labor shortage has fueled price rises in recent months. Russia suffered a bout of high inflation after the West imposed a raft of sanctions early last year, but prices then cooled temporarily.

The return of inflation is a major worry for the government, which has sought to shield the domestic population from the impact of sanctions. Russia’s economy has defied the gloomiest expectations thanks to massive government spending and the Kremlin’s ability to find new trade partners.

But Moscow is increasingly struggling to keep the economy humming without fueling imbalances and inflation, a dilemma that is becoming more urgent as the Kremlin gears up for the March presidential election. Analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin wants an overwhelming result in his favor to show support for the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at an economic forum on Tuesday, Putin said that if the authorities don’t intervene, “it will lead to uncontrolled inflation growth."

“It is practically impossible to build business plans under conditions of high inflation," he said. “There are no good and very good decisions here; there are difficult decisions."

Russia struggled with soaring inflation during its painful transition to a market economy in the 1990s. Putin and Elvira Nabiullina, a technocrat who has led the central bank for a decade, took credit for getting inflation under control. The current bout of inflation threatens to erode that legacy.

Prices have risen across the board. Fruit and vegetables cost a fifth more than a year ago in August, while chicken was up by around 15% and eggs by 12%, according to government data. Overseas travel was nearly 40% more expensive following this year’s sharp depreciation of the ruble.

Parents say that spending to buy school uniforms and clothes for their children has risen to 15,000 rubles on average, or around $156, from 10,000 rubles last year, according to an August survey by polling organization FOM.

Overall, the annual inflation rate has more than doubled to 5.2% in August from 2.3% in April. The mounting pressures are evident in monthly data, with seasonally adjusted annualized prices jumping by 12.2% in July compared with June, according to the central bank. In the U.S., consumer prices rose by 3.7% in August from last year and 0.6% on a monthly basis.

More pain lies ahead. Inflationary expectations among Russian businesses in September were at their highest since the sanctions-induced jump last year, according to a central-bank survey.

Sergey Shagaev, a 49-year-old driver from Saransk, a city some 400 miles southeast of Moscow, said his family had to cut down on meat and vacations.

"Now the money is spent on food and housing, nothing else is left," he said. "Everyone we know has gotten poorer."

He said his family used to go on vacation in Turkey twice a year. “But now we’ve forgotten where Turkey is," he said.

One in five Russians plan to reduce spending on food and other essential goods, according to a July survey by Romir. Some 28% said they are looking for extra work, the poll shows.

Consumers are monitoring the popular social-media platform Telegram for discounts on everything from backpacks to tomato sauce. The Federal Antimonopoly Service in recent weeks asked electronics retailers to freeze prices of basic products such as televisions, washing machines and coffee makers.

The interest-rate increases are likely to weigh on economic activity and cool off credit growth, which has been climbing at double-digit rates.

The impact of tighter monetary policy on its actual targets—inflation and the ruble—could be limited. August’s jumbo-size rate increase, which came after Russian politicians publicly criticized the central bank’s policy as too loose, only temporarily boosted the currency. It remains down more than 20% against the dollar and euro this year. The central bank has previously estimated that every 10% decline in the ruble adds 1 percentage point to inflation, as imports become more expensive in ruble terms.

Before the war, the central bank influenced the value of the ruble by using reserves to intervene in currency markets. It also encouraged foreigners to buy ruble assets, such as government bonds, with higher interest rates. Western sanctions have weakened those tools. The ruble's value is driven mostly by Russia's energy revenues.

Higher interest rates are “probably the only lever they have at the moment," said Dietmar Hornung, associate managing director at Moody’s Investors Service. “But its effectiveness given the constraints on the Russian economy is very limited."

The rise in inflation has fueled inequality among Russians. Wealthier households have stashed tens of billions of dollars in bank accounts overseas since February 2022, and those savings are worth more when the ruble depreciates.

"Lower-income people only lose from higher inflation," said Sofya Donets, Russia economist at Renaissance Capital. She predicts that softer demand and less government stimulus after the presidential election will bring Russian inflation back down to 4% by the second half of 2024.

In bigger cities, where salaries are higher, price increases are being felt through imported goods that are now more expensive.

Dmitriy, a 25-year-old programmer living in St. Petersburg who would only give his first name, said prices for branded clothes, cars and gadgets have all risen sharply due to the ruble’s fall. His income, on the other hand, hasn’t.

"If the ruble continues to fall, perhaps I will think about working remotely for foreign currency or moving to Europe," he said.

Victoria Simanovskaya contributed to this article.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com and Chelsey Dulaney at chelsey.dulaney@wsj.com