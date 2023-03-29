Russia suggests trade payment in via UAE

“The moment you get into rupee currency settlement, say rupee-rouble trade, it is unlikely to work because of the fact that we import more from Russia than we export. Therefore, any two countries looking to trade in non-strong currency could work if you are re-routing through a third country. But all these transactions can work to the extent that payments can be used by the second country to deal with the third country. If we give a lot of rupee to Russia they wouldn’t know what to do with it unless they are able to use that via a third country [UAE]. And UAE uses rupee to import something from India," said Madan Sabnavis - chief economist, Bank of Baroda.