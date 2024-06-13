Russia suspends dollar, euro trade on flagship stock exchange
SummaryRussia halted trading in U.S. dollars, the euro and Hong Kong dollars on the country’s flagship stock exchange after the U.S. imposed fresh sanctions aimed at further tightening the screws on Moscow’s war machine.
Russia halted trading in U.S. dollars, the euro and Hong Kong dollars on the country’s flagship stock exchange Thursday after the U.S. imposed fresh sanctions aimed at further tightening the screws on Moscow’s war machine.