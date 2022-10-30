Russia to suffer worst slowdown of any major economy4 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 08:09 PM IST
Higher energy prices have helped cushion Russia’s economy, but the country faces a big loss of revenue over the coming decade
Russia is set for the deepest recession of any large economy this year, according to new forecasts from its central bank—and economists forecast a gloomy future as the windfall from high energy prices fades, sanctions tighten and the country struggles to replace Europe as the main buyer of its oil and gas.