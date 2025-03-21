Russia touts economic opportunities. Western companies are wary.
Jeanne Whalen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Mar 2025, 02:43 PM IST
SummaryMoscow has suggested a restoration of ties holds opportunities for American businesses, but many would hesitate to return.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Russia is dangling the promise of new investment opportunities for American companies as the Trump administration seeks an end to the war in Ukraine, from energy and critical minerals to space cooperation with Elon Musk.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less